Patrick Mahomes' Dad Shares Details About Hanging Out With Taylor Swift, Calls Her 'Down to Earth'

Patrick Mahomes‘ dad Pat Mahomes is dishing on hanging out with Taylor Swift!

Ever since the 34-year-old Grammy winner started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she’s been attending lots of Chiefs games and getting to know the team and their loved ones.

Patrick, the Chiefs quarterback, is a good friend of Travis‘, and his family has spent some quality time with the singer.

In a new interview with Kansas City outlet Starcade Media, Patrick‘s dad had lots of kind things to say about Taylor.

“She’s down to earth,” he said. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series.” (He was referring to the 2023 Netflix docuseries starring his son.)

Pat noted that Taylor took photos with everyone in the Mahomes family.

He called her “genuine” and added, “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

The Kansas City Chiefs owner also recently weighed in on Taylor‘s relationship with Travis.