Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam Harrison Dies at Age 39

Rick Harrison is mourning the death of his son.

On Friday (January 19), it was announced that Adam Harrison, one of the sons of the 58-year-old Pawn Stars creator and star, had died at the age of 39.

Rick‘s PR rep Laura Herlovich confirmed that Adam had died from an overdose and was discovered on earlier that day.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” the Harrison family shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

As of right now, the circumstances of Adam’s death are unknown, including when and where he overdosed. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed with TMZ that an investigation into his death has been opened.

Rick also took to Instagram to mourn Adam‘s death.

“You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔” Rick wrote along with a photo of him and Adam.

Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time. RIP.