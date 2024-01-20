'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Gets Her Tubes Tied After Welcoming Babies 6 & 7

Kailyn Lowry is officially done having kids after welcoming twins.

After announcing the birth of her sixth and seventh children with boyfriend Elijah Scott, the 31-year-old Teen Mom alum revealed that she had her tubes tied.

“They cut my tubes out,” Kailyn shared on her Barely Famous podcast.

“I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever,’” Kailyn added.

Elijah, who was in the room when Kailyn had their twins via C-section and the tubal ligation, said the surgery took “an extra 30″ minutes to finish.

“Because you literally came to and said, ‘I wanna see my tubes’ as they were taking the tubes out,” Elijah recalled.

Kailyn then detailed the paperwork she had to fill out before getting her tubes tied.

“When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [several side effects],’” she explained. “In the side effects, they include regret. I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’”

However, Kailyn did admit that she briefly second-guessed her decision after the procedure had been completed.

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” Kailyn said. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”

The twins, a boy and a girl, are now the second and third child she shares with Elijah, whom she has been dating since April 2022. They secretly welcomed son Rio in late 2022.

In addition, Kailyn is mom to sons Isaac, 13, (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), 10-year-old Lincoln (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 (with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez).

