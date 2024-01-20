The Richest 'The Bachelor' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Looking for love? How about love and a fortune?

The Bachelor is back with Season 28 this month, starring Joey Graziadei! The popular ABC reality TV series has been entertaining audiences since its debut in 2002 across an impressive 27 seasons and numerous spinoffs, including The Golden Bachelor.

Each season, one lucky bachelor gets to choose from a pool of romantic interests, gradually eliminating contestants until he finds the perfect match and proposes marriage. But that’s not all – some Bachelors have also made a fortune in their careers, boosting their net worth even higher.

Curious about the wealthiest Bachelor stars? Check out our list of the top-ranked stars, based on estimated net worth, and discover who came out on top!

Find out who the richest Bachelor stars are, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth…