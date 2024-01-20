Top Stories
Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 9:16 am

The Richest 'The Bachelor' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest 'The Bachelor' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Looking for love? How about love and a fortune?

The Bachelor is back with Season 28 this month, starring Joey Graziadei! The popular ABC reality TV series has been entertaining audiences since its debut in 2002 across an impressive 27 seasons and numerous spinoffs, including The Golden Bachelor.

Each season, one lucky bachelor gets to choose from a pool of romantic interests, gradually eliminating contestants until he finds the perfect match and proposes marriage. But that’s not all – some Bachelors have also made a fortune in their careers, boosting their net worth even higher.

Curious about the wealthiest Bachelor stars? Check out our list of the top-ranked stars, based on estimated net worth, and discover who came out on top!

Find out who the richest Bachelor stars are, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: ABC, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Television, The Bachelor