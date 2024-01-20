Who Is George Kittle's Wife? He's Married to Claire Kittle!

While watching the NFL playoffs this evening, you’ll probably hearing San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle‘s name quite a bit! You might also be wondering about his love life…. well, he’s married to the lovely Claire!

The 30-year-old NFL player and Claire reportedly met when they were both students at the University of Iowa.

Keep reading to find out more…

George obviously played football in college, and Claire played for the women’s basketball team.

After dating for several years, George got down on one knee and proposed to Claire in 2018 at Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

They got married on April 9, 2019 and the couple ended up eloping! Fans found a wedding registry in their names for March 27, 2020, and it seems the lovebirds couldn’t wait to get hitched!

If you follow Claire on Instagram, you’ll know that she is very often at the 49ers games cheering on her husband (and wearing amazing fits, too.) Give her a follow!

Best of luck to George and the 49ers in the playoffs!