11 Actors Auditioned to Play Spider-Man But Weren't Cast, Including a Grammy Nominated Musician

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all played Spider-Man, one of Marvel‘s most beloved young heroes, on the big screen in the last three decades. However, they faced some stiff competition to book the gig.

A multitude of actors have been attached to the role of Peter Parker at some point over the years.

Many of them competed with Tobey, Andrew and Tom for the part. However, others were up for totally different movies that never got made. Interestingly, some of the celebs even went on to land different roles in the franchise!

We looked back in history and pulled together 11 A-listers who had been linked to the Spider-Man over the years but didn’t get to put on the iconic suit. There are be some surprises on this list!

Scroll through all of the actors who were rumored to be competing for a chance to play Spider-Man…