Are Taylor Swift & Hailee Steinfeld Still Friends? Everything They've Said About Each Other & Full Friendship Timeline Revealed

Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld are both expected to be in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills football game this weekend, so let’s take a look back at their friendship.

For those who don’t know, Taylor is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce while Hailee is in a relationship with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Taylor and Hailee have known each other for over a decade, with their friendship dating back to the early 2010s.

We’ve gathered everything that the stars have said about each other over the years, all the times they’ve been seen together in public, and anything else you should know about their friendship.

Browse through the slideshow for Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld’s friendship timeline…