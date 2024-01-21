Dominic Fike Reveals If He'll Be Back for 'Euphoria' Season 3

Dominic Fike opened up about the upcoming season of Euphoria and if he would like to reprise his role.

If you weren’t aware, the 28-year-old singer and actor played Elliot in the show’s second season. In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about how he was failed by a sober coach while filming the hit show.

He also addressed if he would be back for the third season, which still hasn’t gone into production yet.

Read more about Dominic Fike’s future with Euphoria…

Speaking to Variety, Dominic said that it “would be dope” if he got the offer. However, he did not sound entirely optimistic, adding, “I don’t really talk to them anymore.”

Find out which members of the cast will be returning and three others that definitely will not be back.

If you missed it, franchise star Jacob Elordi addressed some changes that he hoped to see in the third season.