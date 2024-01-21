Glen Powell Talks 'Anyone But You' & the State of Rom-Coms, Teases 'Top Gun 3'

Glen Powell is opening up about his experience with rom-coms, and offering some details on what’s next for him!

The 35-year-old actor recently starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in the romantic comedy Anyone But You. The film just reached the $100 million mark at the global box office!

It was also recently revealed that Top Gun 3 is in the works. Glen, who featured in 2022′s Top Gun: Maverick, hinted at what fans of the Tom Cruise-led franchise should expect.

When asked about the increasingly common opinion that the rom-com genre is dead, Glen expressed a different view.

“At least for me, I’ve always been a fan of movies in general and I always find it silly when certain actors diminish certain genres,” he told Variety. “At its best execution, it gives an audience such joy and such fun, and as an actor you do get to play a lot of gears. To kind of scoff at a genre and look down on it is kind of silly.”

On the importance of Anyone But You given its box-office performance, Glen shared how he believes the movie impacted moviegoers.

“For me, Anyone But You was such a treat to see audiences dance out of the theater and feel so happy after watching a movie,” he continued. “To see the box office not just stick but grow has been such a cool lesson that sometimes the genres that have been forgotten are the ones audiences are craving the most.”

The star then addressed Top Gun 3, stating that when the news surfaced, he received tons of text messages.

“People looked at me like I knew what was going on,” he said.

Glen then offered a tidbit of information on the upcoming movie.

“There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon… but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back… I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future,” he teased.

