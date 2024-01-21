Top Stories
Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Sun, 21 January 2024 at 10:27 pm

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

The 2024 Grammy Awards is lining it’s list of performers for the upcoming ceremony!

The Recording Academy will celebrate the best in music from the past year in just two weeks, on Sunday, February 4th.

Ahead of the show, the first three artists who are performing were revealed last week, and we now have three more acts who are set to hit the stage!

More performers and presenters will be announced in the next couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to find out more.

This year’s Grammy nominations include several nods for Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and SZA, who has the most nominations. Check out the full list of nominees here!

Keep reading to find out who was just announced to be performing at the 2024 Grammys…

