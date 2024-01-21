Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

The 2024 Grammy Awards is lining it’s list of performers for the upcoming ceremony!

The Recording Academy will celebrate the best in music from the past year in just two weeks, on Sunday, February 4th.

Ahead of the show, the first three artists who are performing were revealed last week, and we now have three more acts who are set to hit the stage!

More performers and presenters will be announced in the next couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to find out more.

This year’s Grammy nominations include several nods for Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and SZA, who has the most nominations. Check out the full list of nominees here!

