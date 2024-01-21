Jason Kelce Takes Shirt Off While Cheering For Brother Travis Kelce's Touchdown (Video)

Jason Kelce was an ultimate football fan while celebrating a touchdown at the Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills game on Sunday (January 21) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles player was in attendance with his parents and wife to cheer on his brother Travis, and at one point, he got shirtless after his brother scored a touchdown.

Keep reading to find out more and watch the moment…

After the touchdown was scored, Jason could be seen without his shirt and wearing a Chiefs beanie, while holding a drink in one hand and yelling in excitement, like a true sports fan!

His mom Donna Kelce could also be seen in the background of the video with a big smile on her face.

Check out the video below!

Jason‘s team lost their last game, taking them out of the playoffs. He has also been rumored to be retiring after this season. See what Travis said about his brother’s retirement possibility…