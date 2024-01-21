Kristen Stewart Reveals If She Still Gets Nervous On The Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart is one of the coolest stars in Hollywood, but even she still gets nervous when she heads to the red carpet.

The 33-year-old actor is currently at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival promoting her work. While there, she explained why these sorts of events still spark anxiety in her, and the reason is very sweet!

“I can usually hear my heart pounding my chest plate. But I will say that Sundance is such a welcoming place for people like us,” Kristen told Variety during a red carpet interview.

“I get nervous because I care about the people who made it. It’s hard to be a stronger voice than the movie is,” she continued, explaining that she wanted to do right for all of them. “It’s more just like, ‘Oh I hope I just say all the right stuff cuz I love this movie.”

Looking at Kristen while attending the premiere of her movie Love Me, you really could not tell that she’s struggling with nerves!

