Lady Gaga Looks Chic in Blazer During Weekend Outing in Malibu

Lady Gaga stepped out on Sunday Funday on Sunday (January 21) in Malibu, Calif.

The 37-year-old singer and actress looked super chic in an all black ensemble, including a blazer, short turtleneck top, leggings and platform boots.

Gaga reportedly stopped by a French bakery during her outing on the overcast day.

Earlier in the month, Gaga made a surprise appearance at a screening of Maestro, supporting her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper!

In case you missed it, Lady Gaga is starring in the upcoming Joker sequel, tentatively titled Joker: Folie à Deux , and the director shared new photos of her and co-star Joaquin Phoenix.

Speaking of, see if Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn previously in multiple films, reached out to Gaga about portraying the character.

