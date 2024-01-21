Top Stories
Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Sun, 21 January 2024 at 11:02 pm

Lady Gaga Looks Chic in Blazer During Weekend Outing in Malibu

Lady Gaga Looks Chic in Blazer During Weekend Outing in Malibu

Lady Gaga stepped out on Sunday Funday on Sunday (January 21) in Malibu, Calif.

The 37-year-old singer and actress looked super chic in an all black ensemble, including a blazer, short turtleneck top, leggings and platform boots.

Gaga reportedly stopped by a French bakery during her outing on the overcast day.

Earlier in the month, Gaga made a surprise appearance at a screening of Maestro, supporting her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper!

In case you missed it, Lady Gaga is starring in the upcoming Joker sequel, tentatively titled Joker: Folie à Deux , and the director shared new photos of her and co-star Joaquin Phoenix.

Speaking of, see if Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn previously in multiple films, reached out to Gaga about portraying the character.

Check out more photos of Lady Gaga’s Malibu outing in the gallery…
