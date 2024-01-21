Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion & Renee Rapp Recreate Spider-Man Meme: 'All The Reginas!'

It’s a Regina George showdown!

Megan Thee Stallion shared an epic recreation of the Spider-Man pointing-at-each-other meme on social media following her appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest and Rachel McAdams on Saturday (January 20), hosted by Jacob Elordi.

“Cause huhhh 🥹 all the Reginas in one room 🤭💖 #snl” she captioned the post.

Megan channeled the iconic Regina George look in the music video for “Not my Fault,” her collaboration with Renee from the new Mean Girls soundtrack. And Rachel, of course, is the OG Regina George!

The 24-year-old actress and musician performed her soundtrack contribution, and was introduced by Rachel McAdams and joined by duet partner Megan Thee Stallion on the show. Watch it go down here!