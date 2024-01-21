Sebastian Stan Says He's Missed Marvel Ahead of Return in 'Thunderbolts'

Sebastian Stan is ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

If you didn’t know, the 41-year-old actor plays Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the MCU. He made his franchise debut in 2011′s Captain America: The First Avenger, and has since appeared in seven more Marvel projects.

Following his most recent appearance in 2021′s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian is set to reprise his role in Thunderbolts, which is currently scheduled to hit movie theaters in 2025.

Keep reading to find out more…

The star admitted that he’s anticipated his MCU return for some time, and revealed that filming is slated to begin very soon!

“I’m excited,” he told Variety. “I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it. It’s a great cast.”

Thunderbolts will also star the likes of Florence Pugh, Harrison Ford, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Steven Yeun recently dropped out of the film, and explained why he made the decision.

Speaking on Marvel’s recent box office woes, Sebastian didn’t seem too concerned about the franchise getting back on track in the future.

“The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away,” he explained. “It’s always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.”

If you missed it, Sebastian Stan‘s newest movie role has been revealed!