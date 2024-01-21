'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup: 1 Original Star Exits,1 Finally Confirms Their Status, & Several Seemingly Returning
There’s a new update about the cast of Selling Sunset season 8!
A few months ago, we learned the show will be returning for another season on Netflix. The cast list was seemingly set. Then, we learned of one original star who decided to exit. Now, there’s a brand new update…we finally know if another star is exiting or returning. Her status had been previously unknown.
Keep reading to see who is returning and who might be exiting…