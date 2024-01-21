Simone Biles Shows Support for Husband Jonathan Owens After Packers Lose in NFL Playoffs

Simone Biles is showing support for her husband Jonathan Owens after his team’s NFL season came to an end.

The Green Bay Packers were narrowly defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 24-21 on Saturday (January 20).

A day later, the Olympic champion gymnast took to social media to express her appreciation for her husband after the heartbreaking loss.

“What a season,” Simone wrote on her Instagram Story over a clip of her and Jonathan sharing a kiss on the field at Levi’s Stadium before the game.

In case you weren’t aware, Jonathan sparked controversy last month when he said that he was the “catch” in the pair’s relationship. Simone‘s response to the backlash indicated that she wasn’t bothered by her husband’s comments, though many singled out Jonathan for appearing to diminish his wife’s accomplishments and accused him of attempting to humiliate her in a public setting.

If you missed it, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce threw some shade at Jonathan Owens while joking around with his brother Travis Kelce.