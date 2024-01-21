Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs-Bills Playoff Game With Travis Kelce's Family - See the First Photos!

Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo to support Travis Kelce!

The music superstar was spotted attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 21) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Also at the event with Taylor were Travis‘ brother Jason Kelce, Jason‘s wife Kylie Kelce, the brothers’ dad Ed Kelce, and their mom Donna Kelce.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes accompanied Taylor as well!

Videos of the “Style” singer and her crew arriving have already flooded social media!

Taylor Swift walked right past me.

The Blank Space between was maybe a foot or two.

Pretty cool.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0fw77Su0Q5 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 21, 2024

