Top Stories
Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Sun, 21 January 2024 at 7:19 pm

Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs-Bills Playoff Game With Travis Kelce's Family - See the First Photos!

Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs-Bills Playoff Game With Travis Kelce's Family - See the First Photos!

Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo to support Travis Kelce!

The music superstar was spotted attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 21) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Also at the event with Taylor were Travis‘ brother Jason Kelce, Jason‘s wife Kylie Kelce, the brothers’ dad Ed Kelce, and their mom Donna Kelce.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes accompanied Taylor as well!

Videos of the “Style” singer and her crew arriving have already flooded social media!

If you missed it, find out who Taylor sat with at the Chiefs-Dolphins game last weekend!

See the first photo of Taylor, Jason, Ed, and others in their suite…
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor and trav fam bills suite

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: brittany mahomes, Donna Kelce, Ed Kelce, Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, nfl, Taylor Swift