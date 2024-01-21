Taylor Swift Has Made 3 Public Statements About Boyfriend Travis Kelce: Everything She's Shared About Their Romance!

If you’re watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game today, there’s a chance you’ll see Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift on screen (if she is in attendance to cheer him on, that is!)

If you don’t know, their relationship timeline became more clear in recent weeks after she was named Time‘s Person of the Year 2023.

She gave a recent interview, and we’ve compiled all the statements she’s ever publicly made about Travis, her boyfriend.

Keep reading to find out more…