Travis Kelce Blows a Kiss & Throws Up Heart Hands for Girlfriend Taylor Swift After Scoring Touchdown

Travis Kelce gave a couple sweet gestures towards girlfriend Taylor Swift in the stands during his game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night (January 21) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs scored two touchdowns during the game, including a 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

After scoring the points, he celebrated by showing some love for Taylor, who was in a suite with his family!

In video from his score, which you can see below, Travis throws the football into the audience and follows up with blowing a kiss up top and holding his hands up in a heart shape.

Taylor Swift fans took notice of the gesture as putting up a hand heart is something she often does at her concerts! So cute!

If you missed it, you have to see how Travis‘ brother Jason reacted to the touchdown, which caused him to go viral on social media.

The Kansas City Chiefs took the win Sunday night, 27-24, advancing them to the next round of the playoffs. They will face off against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Mary., NEXT Sunday afternoon (January 28), with kickoff at 1pm ET/PT on CBS.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Travis Kelce after his 22-yard touchdown…