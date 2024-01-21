Who Are Travis Kelce's Parents? Meet Mom Donna & Dad Ed!

Travis Kelce and his family have been quite the buzz in recent months.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and his inner circle have blown up thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Now, with the NFL playoffs in full swing, fans are eager to know more about Travis‘ parents, who have been seen frequenting suites alongside Taylor at Chiefs games.

So, who are Donna and Ed Kelce?

Keep reading to find out more…

First of all, the two are parents to Travis and his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and like his brother, is a Super Bowl champion.

Donna and Ed are also grandparents to Jason and his wife Kylie‘s three daughters!

Donna and Ed married in the late 1970s. Last year, they shared on Travis and Jason‘s New Heights podcast that they met while Donna was on her way to another date.

“I was supposed to go out with a guy that night. We were supposed to go to a play, and I never made it. Your dad and I talked forever,” Donna said.

However, the couple divorced roughly 25 years after tying the knot.

They still have managed to support their sons’ football careers.

“I don’t hate him. We’re friends to this day. We get along great,” Donna said about Ed. “We were like a tag team with you two. We got to do all sorts of fun things. When one of you had to go out of town, the other person would help with the other child. It was perfect.”

Donna also shared that she used to run track and field, but had to hide her athletic habits from her parents, who did not approve of her playing sports.

According to Ed, the Kelce brothers inherited their “athletic ability probably from (their) mother.”

Ed also has a background in sports, as he played football in high school. He also attempted to join the Marines, and later the coast guard, but a lingering knee injury and the discovery of his Crohn’s disease prevented him from following in the footsteps of his military family.

Instead, Ed led a career in the steel industry.

In 2020, Ed moved from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio to the Philadelphia area to be closer to Jason and his family.

If you missed it, Travis Kelce‘s dad Ed revealed something about Taylor Swift that surprised him when they met!