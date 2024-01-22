David Gail Cause of Death Revealed After 'Beverly Hills, 90210' & 'Port Charles' Actor Dies at 58

New details have been revealed following David Gail‘s sudden death.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles actor had died at the age of 58 on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Following his passing, a rep for David‘s family revealed his cause of death.

Keep reading to find out more…

David‘s family’s rep told People that he died due to complications from sudden cardiac arrest.

After emergency officials found the actor unresponsive, they attended to save his life through CPR and defibrillation. Unfortunately, none of these efforts seemed to work and David was put on life support for several days before being pronounced dead.

“The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure,” the rep shared in their statement. “David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”

David is survived by his son Guthier along with his mother and sister.

Our continued thoughts are with David’s loved ones during his difficult time. RIP.