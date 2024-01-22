Director Oliver Stone Slams Ryan Gosling for Doing 'Barbie' Movie, Even If It Was for the Paycheck

It doesn’t sound like Ryan Gosling and Oliver Stone are ever going to work together after these comments from the acclaimed director.

The four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker slammed Ryan for taking on the role of Ken in the movie Barbie, despite the actor receiving universal acclaim for his performance and getting tons of awards nominations.

Oliver was asked about the comments from a Mattel boss who jokingly said that he should direct Barbie 2.

“Ridiculous,” he told CityAM. “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that sh-t for money. He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood.”

Stone continued, “Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy. Even the Fast and Furious movies, which I used to enjoy, have become like Marvel movies. I mean, how many crashes can you see?”

The director also slammed the John Wick franchise.

“Oh yeah, so on the plane I watched John Wick, which is three hours and some. And I fell asleep about 778 times during it. I kept waking up and having to face him killing more people. It’s like the world has degenerated into non-logic,” he said.

Stone has directed award-winning projects like Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, and Midnight Express.

