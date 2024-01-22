Drew Scott & Wife Linda Phan Expecting Baby No. 2!

Drew Scott is going to be a dad again!

Late Sunday night (January 21), the 45-year-old Property Brothers star announced that he and wife Linda Phan are expecting their second child together.

Drew and Linda, 38, shared the exciting news on Instagram with the help of their 20-month-old son Parker.

“Round 2👶 I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company❤️❤️” Drew wrote along with a photo of Parker with his hand on Linda‘s baby bump.

Drew and Linda welcomed Parker on May 12, 2022, which also happened to be their fourth wedding anniversary.

Congrats to the growing family!