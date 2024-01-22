Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 11:03 am

Every 'Outlander' Season Ranked From Worst to Best!

Continue Here »

Every 'Outlander' Season Ranked From Worst to Best!

Outlander has such a big fan following, and we totally see why: it’s just such amazing TV!

We’re looking back at all the seasons of the show, and seeing just how they rank against each other, according to the Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience scores for each season.

Based on Diana Gabaldon‘s best-selling book series, the popular Starz show follows the story of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. There, she becomes entangled in the tumultuous events of the Jacobite uprising and falls in love with the dashing Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Keep reading to see the official ranking of Outlander’s six full seasons…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Starz
Posted to: EG, Extended, Outlander, Slideshow, Starz, Television