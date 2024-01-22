'General Hospital' Head Writers Step Away From the Show, Find Out Who's Replacing Them!

General Hospital is not just experiencing a cast shakeup, but a writers room change as well.

The long-running ABC soap series is losing head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor, TVLine reported Monday (Jan. 22).

They will be replaced by current script editor Elizabeth Korte and soap veteran Patrick Mulcahey, also known for work on Santa Barbara and Guiding Light.

The news comes just after the show celebrated its 60th anniversary with an ABC primetime special announcing the return of a fan favorite, and after winning its third consecutive Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

The new material will reportedly begin airing in March. Find out who is in and who is out from the cast!