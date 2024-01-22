Glen Powell Lands Role in 'Raucous Thriller' Titled 'Huntington'

Glen Powell has booked his next movie role!

The 35-year-old actor has landed a role in a “raucous revenge thriller” titled Huntington.

The film is about “Becket Redfellow (Powell), the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves…Or what he thinks he deserves,” Deadline reports.

Emily the Criminal‘s John Patton Ford is helming this movie, and said in a statement, “I feel tremendously privileged to make this film with Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and Participant. It speaks volumes about these companies that they have chosen to make an original and progressive movie such as this. And Glen Powell is the icing on the cake.”

Also pictured: Glen doing some Sundance Film Festival promo with director Richard Linklater for Hit Man at both the IMDb Portrait Studio and Vulture’s lounge.