Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 11:22 am

Glen Powell Lands Role in 'Raucous Thriller' Titled 'Huntington'

Glen Powell has booked his next movie role!

The 35-year-old actor has landed a role in a “raucous revenge thriller” titled Huntington.

The film is about “Becket Redfellow (Powell), the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves…Or what he thinks he deserves,” Deadline reports.

Emily the Criminal‘s John Patton Ford is helming this movie, and said in a statement, “I feel tremendously privileged to make this film with Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and Participant. It speaks volumes about these companies that they have chosen to make an original and progressive movie such as this. And Glen Powell is the icing on the cake.”

Also pictured: Glen doing some Sundance Film Festival promo with director Richard Linklater for Hit Man at both the IMDb Portrait Studio and Vulture’s lounge.
