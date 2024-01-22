Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard & Matthew Vaughn Join Chip the Cat at 'Argylle' Event in London

Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard are promoting their new movie Argylle!

The two actors joined their adorable furry co-star Chip the Cat at the Argylle special experience hosted by Universal Pictures, Apple Original Films, and MARV on Monday (January 22) in London.

Director Matthew Vaughn was also in attendance.

In Argylle, Bryce plays Elly Conway, who is “the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.”

The film also stars Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, and more.

Argylle opens in theaters on February 2.

