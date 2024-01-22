Ioan Gruffudd Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Bianca Wallace, Flashes Engagement Ring In New Post

Ioan Gruffudd just got engaged to girlfriend Bianca Wallace!

The 50-year-old Fantastic Four actor and the 31-year-old actress shared the big news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday (January 20), where she showed off her engagement ring.

“The most precious thing happened… ❤️💍” Bianca captioned the snap, which features the two with big smiles on their faces. Check it out below!

Ioan and Bianca went public with their relationship just over two years ago on Instagram, in October 2021, which was met with some accusations from his ex-wife Alice Evans.

The newly engaged couple then made their red carpet debut in May 2022 at a The MS Society event.

Just a few months before that, it was announced that Ioan and Bianca will star in a new drama movie about multiple sclerosis, which was written by Bianca, who has MS. Ioan will also co-direct and executive produce the film.

Congratulations to the couple on the big news!!