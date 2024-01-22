Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve's Spoilers for Joey's Winner Revealed

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve's Spoilers for Joey's Winner Revealed

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed &amp; There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 11:24 pm

Jacob Elordi's Girlfriend Olivia Jade Seemingly Dressed for TikTok's New 'Mob Wife' Trend at SNL After Party

Jacob Elordi's Girlfriend Olivia Jade Seemingly Dressed for TikTok's New 'Mob Wife' Trend at SNL After Party

Olivia Jade seemingly joined one of TikTok’s hottest fashion trends when she attended the Saturday Night Live after party to support boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

The 24-year-old YouTube star, who is the daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin, was dressed in a black halter dress and a fur coat while stepping out for the event on Saturday (January 20) in New York City.

So, what’s this new trend?

Keep reading to find out more…

The “mob wife” trend on TikTok has over 155 million views and seems to be cosplay on The Sopranos.

People reports that TikTok user Mikayla Toninato explained the trend by saying, “It’s an attitude, it’s an aura, we all want to be the mob boss’ wife because she is a boss in and of herself. Mob wife is unbothered. She has places to be. She has people to see. She always has a fur just thrown over. She has red lips, she has red fingernails, she always has like smokey makeup. We’re going to keep doing the big blowouts. Tigerprint head to toe. I want leopard print. I want cheetah print. I want all of the animal prints. We are giving glamour and there is nothing quiet about this luxury. We want shades on always. We are blocking every hater. We want all the jewelry. We want big chains. We want big rings. We want to be covered in jewels.”

Check out the full look below!

Make sure to see all of the guests who attended the after party!
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 01
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 02
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 03
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 04
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 05
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 06
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 07
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 08
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 09
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 10
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 11
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 12
olivia jade jacob elordi after party 13

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade