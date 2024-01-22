Ken Jennings Reacts to Emma Stone's Desires to Compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Ken Jennings is ready to see if Emma Stone could make it as a Jeopardy! contestant.

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old Poor Things actress revealed that she applies every year to be a contestant on the long-running ABC game show.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the 49-year-old champ turned host said that he’s eager to welcome Emma to Jeopardy!, but she would have to get on the show just like everybody else.

“Yeah, she wants to be on — and she doesn’t want to be on [Celebrity Jeopardy!],” Ken said. “She wants to be on real, original recipe Jeopardy! I mean, that’s a hard show.”

He added, “We would take her in a heartbeat.”

When asked if he would require that Emma audition for Jeopardy!, Ken said that she “would have to go through the same tests” just like all of the other contestants.

“We no longer make people go to the mall or to a hotel to audition for the show,” Ken said, explaining that all potentials contestants can audition online now. “I think she might have a leg up, though. She’s probably pretty good on camera.”

