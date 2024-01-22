Margot Robbie & Stylist Andrew Mukamal to Release 'Barbie: The World Tour' Look Book Full of Never-Before-Seen Photos & Outfits!

Margot Robbie‘s Barbie red carpet looks are being immortalized in a new coffee table book!

On Monday (January 22), the 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and her stylist Andrew Mukamal announced that they will be releasing the Barbie: The World Tour look book filled with photos of all of the outfits (and more!) that Margot wore while promoting the blockbuster movie.

“This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the ‘Barbie’ press tour in March 2023,” Andrew wrote on Instagram. “I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams.”

The 160-page book will be released through Rizzoli and will showcase all of Margot‘s Barbie-inspired outfits shot by fashion photographer Craig McDean.

“Thank you to Fabien, Craig, Charles and all the designers that trusted in our vision for this once in a lifetime project,” Andrew continued. “And of course, Thank you Margot for bringing me on this wild ride and being the most incredible and trusting partner. Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting, and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy. None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life.”

He concluded, “This book is a labor of love, dedicated to all the Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world. Hope you enjoy.”

In a new interview, Margot teased even more future Barbie plans.

Barbie: The World Tour will be released on March 19 and you can pre-order it off of Rizzoli.com.