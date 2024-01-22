Michelle Trachtenberg Responds to Fans' Concerns About Her Health

Michelle Trachtenberg is addressing all of the talk about her appearance.

After sharing a few new selfies on Instagram, users have been flooding the 38-year-old Gossip Girl actress’ comments to speculate about her health.

“Michelle u look sick. R u ok?” one user wrote.

Michelle then decided to hit back.

“Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment,” Michelle wrote.

The user then replied, “No disrespect my comment was really not to hurt u. I look up to u. It has nothing to do with ur age. I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if i offended u it was not my attention.”

After continuing to share more selfies, users continued to question Michelle‘s appearance and health.

In a post shared over the weekend, Michelle wrote in the caption, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

While some users speculate about Michelle‘s health, many fans have come to her defense.

One fan wrote in the comments, “If she’s dealing with something, she’s dealing. We’re not family or friends. We’re fans. Calm down. Don’t be rude.”

A few years ago, Michelle spoke candidly about overcoming her childhood trauma.