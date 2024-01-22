Top Stories
Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 1:20 am

Patrick Mahomes Surpasses a Playoff Record Previously Held By Tom Brady!

Patrick Mahomes Surpasses a Playoff Record Previously Held By Tom Brady!

Patrick Mahomes‘ latest win with the Kansas City Chiefs marks a new record for the quarterback!

The 28-year-old star player helped lead his team to a 27-24 win on Sunday (January 21) against the Buffalo Bills.

With their latest playoffs win comes a new feat set by Patrick, who just surpassed a Tom Brady record.

Get more info inside

This week’s game catapulted Patrick passed Tom with the most playoff wins by a quarterback before turning 30 years old!

Patrick now has 13 wins, while Tom has 12 wins. Following them is Joe Flacco, Troy Aikman and Ben Roethlisberger with 10 each.

If you missed it, one of Patrick‘s teammates’ family members had a viral moment during the game!

Patrick has another playoff game next week, which could very well extend his lead in the playoff wins record.

The Chiefs are set to next play against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Mary., next Sunday afternoon (January 28), with the kickoff at 1pm ET/PT on CBS.
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick mahomes surpasses tom brady playoff record 01
patrick mahomes surpasses tom brady playoff record 02
patrick mahomes surpasses tom brady playoff record 03
patrick mahomes surpasses tom brady playoff record 04
patrick mahomes surpasses tom brady playoff record 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football, Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Sports, Tom Brady