Patrick Mahomes Surpasses a Playoff Record Previously Held By Tom Brady!

Patrick Mahomes‘ latest win with the Kansas City Chiefs marks a new record for the quarterback!

The 28-year-old star player helped lead his team to a 27-24 win on Sunday (January 21) against the Buffalo Bills.

With their latest playoffs win comes a new feat set by Patrick, who just surpassed a Tom Brady record.

This week’s game catapulted Patrick passed Tom with the most playoff wins by a quarterback before turning 30 years old!

Patrick now has 13 wins, while Tom has 12 wins. Following them is Joe Flacco, Troy Aikman and Ben Roethlisberger with 10 each.

Patrick has another playoff game next week, which could very well extend his lead in the playoff wins record.

The Chiefs are set to next play against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Mary., next Sunday afternoon (January 28), with the kickoff at 1pm ET/PT on CBS.