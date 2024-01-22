Top Stories
Mon, 22 January 2024 at 5:27 pm

Robert Pattinson Masks Up for Coffee Run in Los Feliz

Robert Pattinson is staying safe while stepping out for the day.

The 37-year-old Twilight and The Batman actor masked up as he stopped by a local cafe to grab some coffees to go on Sunday afternoon (January 21) in Los Feliz, Calif.

For his coffee run, Rob went sporty in a fuzzy green jacket with black workout shorts and a black baseball hat.

Last week, Rob‘s pregnant fiancée Suki Waterhouse showed off her bare baby bump as she made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 Emmy Awards where her show Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

If you missed it, Rob and Suki, 32, recently stepped out for dinner with two other famous couples.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Robert Pattinson