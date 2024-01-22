Sebastian Stan Talks Wearing Prosthetics for New Movie 'A Different Man' at Sundance

Sebastian Stan is stepping out for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival!

The 41-year-old actor attended a pair of events on Sunday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

Sebastian showed up at the premiere of his new movie A Different Man, in which he stars alongside Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson. Director Aaron Schimberg was also present.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor also stopped by The Vulture Spot with his co-stars.

If you didn’t know, Sebastian had to wear facial prosthetics for his role in A Different Man. In the film, his character undergoes facial reconstructive surgery to change his disfigured appearance.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the star reflected on his experience wearing prosthetics on the streets of New York during filming.

“It was really interesting and sort of scary to see how limited the interaction is,” Sebastian said. “It just really is limited between two extremes, which is either [people] won’t address it, or overcompensation. The only people that really were the most honest were kids.”

He then described an encounter he had with a young girl.

“Her mom was just being a parent and trying to do the right thing, but in doing the right thing, she was actually preventing the little girl from just simply having an experience,” Sebastian recalled. “She was just being inquisitive, and she was brave and courageous and that’s kids, right? It’s like they just want to know. They don’t have judgment. It was a learning lesson for me, really.”

FYI: Renate is wearing Louis Vuitton.

