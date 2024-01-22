Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended
Sofia Vergara is speaking very candidly about the end of her marriage to Joe Manganiello.
Back in July 2023, the 51-year-old Modern Family actress and the 47-year-old Magic Mike actor announced that they were getting divorced after seven years of marriage.
In a new interview, Sofia revealed the reason why her marriage to Joe ended.
Keep reading to find out more…
“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” Sofia shared with Spanish newspaper El País. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”
Sofia – who is already mom to 32-year-old son Manolo from a previous marriage – said that while she didn’t want any more children, Joe wanted to be a dad.
“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” Sofia explained. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”
Sofia then went on to say that she’s optimistic about her future.
“So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things,” Sofia said. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”
