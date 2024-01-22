These Stars Almost Played Michael Scott on 'The Office,' 2 Turned Down the Role!

The Office is one of the best comedies in television history, but did you know that Steve Carell almost didn’t play the iconic role of Michael Scott?

While the show proved to be a massive success over its nine seasons, there were several actors who were considered for the role before Steve ultimately landed it. In fact, according to Andy Greene‘s book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, at least 35 actors were considered and two even declined the role.

Imagine how different the show might have been if someone else had played Michael Scott!

Find out who almost played Michael Scott in The Office…