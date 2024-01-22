'Yellowstone' Production Costs Revealed & It Takes So Much Money to Produce the Hit Drama!

We’re learning just how much money it costs to make Paramount Network’s hit series, Yellowstone.

However, a report from the Wall Street Journal is detailing just how much it takes to pull off the epic Western series for just one episode, as well as the overall production costs.

The report suggests that the studio is actually spending over $500 million on not just Yellowstone, but all of Taylor Sheridan‘s shows combined (that currently includes 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the newest, Special Ops: Lionness).

Head inside to see how much money it takes to produce Yellowstone…