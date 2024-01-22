'yes, and?' Debuts at No. 1: What Is Ariana Grande's Best No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Song? (Poll)

Ariana Grande is No. 1!

The 30-year-old music superstar debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “yes, and?”. marking her eighth No. 1 and 21st Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 overall, according to a release from Republic Records.

Each lead single from her first seven studio albums debuted in the Top 10, the only artist to achieve this accomplishment! In addition, “yes, and?” debuts at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

The song first debuted at No. 1 on the Spotify Global Chart with 11.2 million streams, which is her biggest Spotify streaming debut to date. It also went to the No. 1 spot on Apple Music Top 100 Global, and the official music video claimed No. 1 on YouTube Trending for Music.

“yes, and?” is the lead single to her seventh full length album, eternal sunshine, to be released on March 8. Find out what inspired her new album’s title!

Now we want to know: what is Ari‘s best No. 1 overall? Vote now!