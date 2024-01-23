'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Full Cast Revealed - Meet the Cast of Netflix's Live Action Series Adaptation!

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been made into a live action television show and it’s set to premiere soon on Netflix!

Based on the popular, fan-favorite Nickelodeon animated series, the upcoming reimagining follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

Netflix just debuted the official trailer for the upcoming series, teasing what fans can expect from the new adaptation of the original story.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, we have the full cast list and all of the details on which actors are playing which beloved character.

