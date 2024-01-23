Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Brittany Mahomes Spotted at Dinner in New York City in Between Chiefs Games

Ryan Gosling Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Nominations &amp; Snubs, Releases Lengthy Statement Criticizing The Academy

Here's Why Anne Hathaway Walked Off a 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Today

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 8:19 pm

Cause of Death for Dana Carvey's Son Dex Revealed, Two Months After His Passing

A cause of death has been confirmed for Dex Carvey, two months after he passed away.

The son of Dana Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman died in November at the young age of 32.

At the time, Dana took to Instagram to tell fans about the “terrible tragedy” his family suffered.

Keep reading to find out more…

People obtained a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who determined that Dex died from an accidental drug overdose. “He was found to have fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine in his system at the time of his death,” the outlet reported.

Shortly after Dex‘s death, Dana announced that he would be taking a break from work amid the grief.

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the Carvey family during this difficult time.

