Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Headlines About Her Son's Eating Habits

Chrissy Teigen is getting busy!

The 38-year-old model and TV personality was spotted out in New York City on Monday (January 22) holding a Vanderpump Rules script. She was on her way to a star-studded live-read of the show with Andy Cohen!

That evening, Chrissy was photographed walking the streets of the city with her husband John Legend.

If you weren’t aware, Chrissy recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her 5-year-old son Miles “still not had a vegetable”

She responded to the ensuing media storm while promoting her new Freeform show Chrissy & Dave Dine Out at the Sundance Film Festival.

“I saw People magazine had posted it and the headline was just ‘Chrissy Teigen’s son has never had a vegetable’ and then I saw there were 700 comments under it and I was like, ‘I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to do this to myself. Put it down,’” she told Deadline on Sunday (January 21).

“Everyone thinks they have an answer for everything, but there’s just so much nuance to this situation,” she added. “It’s a struggle with him, but it’s also not such a struggle because he really is such a good kid.”

Chrissy elaborated further, stating that Miles doesn’t enjoy change, and this characteristic is typical of many kids.

“Obviously there are lots of details, it’s not just that he hasn’t eaten a vegetable. Anyone who has kids knows that that’s their only way of really having power,” she said. “I was just saying in the car on the way here, it’s not just vegetables. I can be begging him to try a root beer float and he will not try it. He doesn’t do new things very well. He’s very hard-headed, stuck in his ways with food. It’s chicken tendies every night, pizza, and spaghetti, but we’re talking candy, it’s everything!”

Chrissy and John currently share four children together.

