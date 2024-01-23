Chrissy Teigen Steps Out in Style to Promote New Show 'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' in NYC

Chrissy Teigen is hard at work promoting her new show!

The 38-year-old cookbook author and TV personality was all smiles as she headed to a taping of Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night (January 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

For her appearance, Chrissy braved the chilly weather in a white mini dress.

Earlier that day, Chrissy wore a gray dress with black boots as she and co-host David Chang appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to promote their new Freeform series Chrissy & Dave Dine Out.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the new show, Chrissy and Dave “step out to dine with the stars in Los Angeles’ most renowned restaurants. With the help of Joel Kim Booster, they’ll dine and dish with guest stars, including Alexandra Daddario, Jimmy Kimmel, Regina Hall, and more.”

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

During another recent interview, Chrissy responded to headlines about her 5-year-old son Miles‘ eating habits.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Chrissy Teigen stepping out in NYC…