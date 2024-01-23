Colin Firth to Star in Peacock's New Limited Series 'Lockerbie'

Colin Firth is teaming up with Peacock for a new limited series.

The 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor will be starring in the new series Lockerbie about the real-life December 1988 terrorist attack on Pan Am Flight 103.

On Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland 38 minutes after take-off. Along with the 259 casualties onboard the flight, 11 more residents died as the plane came down over Lockerbie.

In the series, Colin will be playing Dr. Jim Swire, who lost his daughter Flora in the tragic event, and dedicated his life to seek justice for the victims’ families.

“In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora’s death, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the U.K. victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice,” according to a series description, via THR. “Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied.”

Production for Lockerbie is expected to begin within the next few weeks.