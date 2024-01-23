Country Music Star Chris Young Arrested After Bar Altercation, Charges Revealed

Chris Young was arrested in Nashville this week.

The 38-year-old country music star was involved in an altercation at the bar, Dawghouse Saloon, on Monday night (January 22), and his three charges have been revealed.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to People, the musician is being charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

The site reports that the arrest affidavit says police were conducting a compliance check at Tin Roof bar, where Chris was, and they had encountered him sitting at the bar, checking his ID. He then began to converse with the officers and started filming the moment.

The officers moved on to Dawghouse Saloon, in which Chris and his friends followed, where the singer allegedly “struck” an officer on the shoulder. This led to the officer pushing him away, and Chris “began yelling and screaming” as he refused to follow directions.

Two officers detained Chris in handcuffs and his friends became “hostile,” following them while leaving the bar.

It’s reported that Chris‘ speech was “slurred” and his “eyes were blood shot and watery.”

The singer was taken into custody and released later “on bonds of $250 for the disorderly conduct charge, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge and $1,250 for the assault charge.”

Chris is set to appear in court on February 16th.

Late last year, Chris opened up about his weight loss and the food he “cannot give up.”