Dakota Johnson Spotted Out in NYC as 'Madame Web' Release Draws Near

Dakota Johnson is stepping out in the Big Apple as promotion for Madame Web begins!

The 34-year-old actress was spotted out and about on Monday (January 22) in New York City. She was bundled up in a long black coat as she braved the winter weather.

That evening, Dakota appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spilled some details on her upcoming movie Madame Web, which opens in theaters on February 14.

According to Dakota, the Marvel film is a “standalone universe” that will not incorporate Spider-Man.

“It’s a superhero world from a female perspective,” she said.

Dakota also shared her experience doing her own stunts in the film.

“There’s a lot of driving in the movie,” she revealed. “I did some stunt training for driving, and I loved it so much. I learned how to do some crazy things that they actually didn’t let me do in the movie, which was so annoying.”

In other news, Dakota is set to host Saturday Night Live for the second time ever!

Watch the full clip of Dakota Johnson’s appearance on The Tonight Show…