Fox Renews 1 TV Show in 2024 (So Far)

The Fox TV network has announced their first television show renewal of 2024.

Each year, every television network, station, and streamer must decide on a slew of content to renew or cancel. This year looks to be no exception as so many shows have already been canceled, and we’re only 23 days into the year!

However, Fox has not canceled any TV shows just yet in 2024 and just announced this renewal.

Keep reading to find out more…

Extra – Renewed for Season 31

Renewal Date: January 22, 2024

Extra, the longtime celebrity news program, will be returning to Fox TV stations. The Billy Bush-led program has been on the air for decades, and now will have at least one more season on the air, Deadline reports.

If you did not see, Fox canceled 5 TV shows in 2023!