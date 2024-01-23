Top Stories
Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris &amp; Life After Public Breakup

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris & Life After Public Breakup

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 12:17 pm

Fox Renews 1 TV Show in 2024 (So Far)

Fox Renews 1 TV Show in 2024 (So Far)

The Fox TV network has announced their first television show renewal of 2024.

Each year, every television network, station, and streamer must decide on a slew of content to renew or cancel. This year looks to be no exception as so many shows have already been canceled, and we’re only 23 days into the year!

However, Fox has not canceled any TV shows just yet in 2024 and just announced this renewal.

Keep reading to find out more…

Extra – Renewed for Season 31

Renewal Date: January 22, 2024

Extra, the longtime celebrity news program, will be returning to Fox TV stations. The Billy Bush-led program has been on the air for decades, and now will have at least one more season on the air, Deadline reports.

If you did not see, Fox canceled 5 TV shows in 2023!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: Extended, Fox, Slideshow