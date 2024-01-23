Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Brittany Mahomes Spotted at Dinner in New York City in Between Chiefs Games

Ryan Gosling Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Nominations &amp; Snubs, Releases Lengthy Statement Criticizing The Academy

Here's Why Anne Hathaway Walked Off a 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Today

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 11:42 pm

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Scott Anderson Expand Their Family, Adopt New Puppy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Scott Anderson Expand Their Family, Adopt New Puppy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed a super cute new addition to her life!

The 32-year-old took to social media to reveal that her and husband Ryan Scott Anderson have expanded their family with an adopted new puppy.

“Puppy Parents!” Gypsy captioned a video, introducing followers to the pup. “Any tips on potty training would be great! 😁”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hey y’all! So, I want to introduce you guys to someone very special,” she says before bringing the pup into the video. “This is Pixie, she is an eight-week old baby Malchi puppy. She is a sweetheart and she is already spoiled rotten!”

Gypsy explains that they have had the pup for about three days and teased she’ll likely be posting many more photos and videos of Pixie.

“Right now, I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have to take care of and just have as an addition to the family,” she shared. “We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing.

For those that don’t know, a Malchi is a mix between a Maltese and a Chihuahua.

