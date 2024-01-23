Top Stories
Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed &amp; There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 10:30 am

HBO & Max Cancel 4 TV Shows in 2024, Renew 1 More, & Announce 3 Are Ending This Year

Continue Here »

HBO & Max Cancel 4 TV Shows in 2024, Renew 1 More, & Announce 3 Are Ending This Year

There is already a lot of renewal and cancellation news over at HBO/Max, especially as we’re only 23 days in 2024!

So far this year, the network and accompanying streaming service have canceled 4 television shows and renewed 1 more. In addition, they announced 3 series are coming to an end this year.

We’re recapping all the renewal and cancellation decisions for you to see.

Keep reading to see the full recap of HBO’s TV decisions in 2024…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO, Max
Posted to: EG, Extended, HBO, MAX, Slideshow, Television